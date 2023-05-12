2024 Pro iPhones might arrive with larger 6.3 and 6.9-inch screens

With the iPhone 15 series not expected to launch until the fall, the rumour mill has already begun for Apple’s 2024 smartphone lineup. The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max might arrive with 6.3 and 6.9-inch display sizes, respectively. This new rumour comes courtesy of accurate display analyst Ross Young.

The regular iPhone 15 and 15 Plus models are expected to retain the 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes we’re familiar with currently.

Aspect ratio will increase slightly on the iPhone 16 Pro models… — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 9, 2023

If this rumour turns out to be accurate, the iPhone 15 Pro and 15 Pro Max will arrive with the largest display sizes ever shipped on an iPhone.

It’s worth noting that a larger display size doesn’t automatically mean a larger phone. We could see a reduction in bezel size as compensation. We also don’t have confirmation of the exact aspect ratio, which can skew diagonal measurements and make comparisons difficult.

To that end, Young says the aspect ratio of the 2024 Pro models will be slightly increased, so it looks like Apple is indeed tinkering with display dimensions.

Source: @DSCCROSS Via: MacRumors