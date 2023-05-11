Elon Musk teases major update for Tesla’s Summon features

Tesla owners who have been eagerly waiting for the Summon suite of features to become more reliable and effective may soon have their wish come true.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk announced on Twitter that a “major update” for Summon features is coming, without giving any specific timeline or details (via Teslarati).

Major update coming in a few months — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 11, 2023

In a tweet reply to @teslaownersSV, which asked whether Smart Sumon and Reverse Sumon would get a big update anytime soon, Musk said that a Major update is coming in a few months. Summon is a feature that allows Tesla owners to remotely control their vehicles using the Tesla App. They can summon their cars to their location or send them to park themselves, using GPS and cameras to navigate through parking lots and avoid obstacles, though most likely want to use it as a party trick to impress friends.

Summon, however, is far from perfect and has been criticized for being slow, erratic and sometimes dangerous. Tesla has been working on improving the performance and safety of the feature for a long time but has not released any significant updates to the public.

It’s worth noting that everything Musk says doesn’t always come true, and those hoping for a “major update” to summon in the coming months should take Musk’s words with a grain of salt.

Source: @elonmusk Via: Teslarati