Asus ROG Ally costs $900 in Canada, launches in June

Asus has confirmed that its ROG Ally PC gaming handheld will launch in Canada on June 13th for $900.

Last month, a since-deleted listing on Best Buy’s U.S. website correctly pegged the Steam Deck-esque device’s cost at $699 USD (about $942 CAD), so the $900 price tag is in line with expectations. For reference, this is slightly above the highest-end Steam Deck model, which costs $819 and includes a 512GB NVMe SSD, a carrying case, and more.

It’s important to note that this isn’t the only ROG Ally option, however. The base model boasts AMD’s Ryzen Z1 Extreme processor at up to 8.6Tflops, but another option, which will be $100 USD (about $135 CAD) cheaper, will run AMD’s Ryzen Z1 at up 2.8Tflops.

Otherwise, both sport the same specs, including a 512GB PCIe Gen 4 SSD, 7-inch FHD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 16GB LPDDR5 DRAM, and more.

A specific Canadian price for this less expensive model wasn’t revealed, but it is confirmed to be launching in Q3 2023. In Canada, you can currently pre-order the $900 ROG Ally on Best Buy’s website.

A full breakdown of the ROG Ally can also be found on Asus’ website.

Image credit: Asus