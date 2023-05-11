Apple AirPods now $147 on Amazon Canada

Just in time for Mother’s Day, Apple has cut the price of its AirPods (2nd-Gen), now down by 17% to $147 CAD.

The AirPods (2nd-Gen) offers several features and upgrades compared to the 1st-gen model, including wireless charging, improved battery life, better connectivity and hands-free “Hey Siri” support. With a single charge, users can expect to get around five hours of listening time or three hours of talk time. With the charging case, users can get up to 24 hours of listening time or 18 hours of talk time.

The 2nd-Gen AirPods also come equipped with Apple’s H1 chip, which offers faster and more stable connectivity than the first-generation AirPods. This makes it easier for users to switch between devices and enjoy a seamless listening experience.

In addition, other AirPods and accessories are also on sale:

Source: Amazon Canada