Android 14 beta program expands to more devices

Following Google’s I/O 2023 conference, the company has announced that its Android 14 beta software is now being offered on more devices.

The following devices are now eligible to join the program:

OnePlus 11

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Vivo X90 Pro

iQOO 11

Nothing Phone 1

Xiaomi 13 Pro

Xiaomi 13

Xiaomi 12T

Lenovo Tab Extreme

As you can see, most of these devices are slab-style smartphones. The two exceptions are the Oppo Find N2 Flip, which is a foldable, and the Lenovo Tab Extreme, which is a tablet.

Google says that “each partner will handle their own enrolments and support, and provide the beta updates to you directly.”

Also at this time, Google is beginning the rollout of Android 14 beta 2. The new release smoothes out some of the bugs that plagued the previous beta builds.

For information on how to install the Android 14 beta on eligible devices, Google provides more details on its developer site.

