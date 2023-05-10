Twitter’s overhaul continues with video/voice calling coming soon

Since Elon Musk became CEO of Twitter back in October 2022, the platform has undergone several major changes. Now, new features are set to hit the platform, including the addition of video and voice calling.

The CEO shared with his Twitter followers that in a few months, the company will add the ability for users to engage in voice calls in direct messages and video chats.

‘If you’ve got a DM group and you want to turn that into a private Spaces audio chat or video chat, that you can do so,’ said Musk.

He goes on to say that he thinks the idea of using just your Twitter handle to have a conversation with someone without having to reveal your phone number would be “pretty cool.”

When Musk’s audio announcement was shared by the user ‘DogeDesigner,’ the billionaire replied simply with the letter ‘X,’ and no, he doesn’t mean it as a part of hugs and kisses. The ‘X’ refers to Musk’s app project of the same name, an everything all-in-one app, much like China’s popular WeChat, that the CEO looks to be trying to bend Twitter towards.

In a previous Twitter town hall, Musk said, “You basically live on WeChat in China because it’s so useful and so helpful to your daily life. And I think if we could achieve that, or even close to that with Twitter, it would be an immense success.”

Last month, Twitter merged into Musk’s X Corp., showing that the recent influx of changes to the platform could be part of a much bigger plan in the long run. Twitter for Android already lists its owner as X Corp., but for iOS, it is still showing as Twitter, Inc.

It is currently unclear if the upcoming video and voice calling features will be free for all users or bundled in as a Twitter Blue exclusive feature.

Source: @elonmusk