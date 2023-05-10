Twitter DMs get in-line reply function, encryption option still to come

Twitter ‘sSupport account has announced the launch of two new features for Direct Messaging on the platform.

The first is in-line replies — similar to other messaging platforms like Slack or iMessage. The second addition is a new emoji picker that lets users to react to messages with any emoji they’d like.

We’re excited to launch two new features in Direct Messages today! 📢 Introducing DM Replies! You can now reply to any message you receive in DMs, making conversations smoother and more intuitive. 🥳 We’ve also added a new Emoji Picker to DMs, allowing you to react to messages… — Twitter Support (@TwitterSupport) May 10, 2023

The tweet also says that the features are continuing to be worked on, with web support and rendering updates to arrive in the future.

In a separate Tweet from Twitter-owner Elon Musk, he says messaging encryption should launch in its ‘1.0 version’ sometime today. Musk has been teasing the addition of encryption as far back as November.

With latest version of app, you can DM reply to any message in the thread (not just most recent) and use any emoji reaction. Release of encrypted DMs V1.0 should happen tomorrow. This will grow in sophistication rapidly. The acid test is that I could not see your DMs even if… — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) May 9, 2023

Beyond these changes, video and voice calling is also in the works for the social media platform. While features like encryption look like they’ll be available for all users, it’s unclear if the ability to place calls will be a Twitter Blue exclusive.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge