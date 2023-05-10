fbpx
News

Twitter DMs get in-line reply function, encryption option still to come

Elon Musk is continuing to overhaul the social media platform

John Kanellakos
May 10, 202311:49 AM EDT 0 comments
Twitter

Twitter ‘sSupport account has announced the launch of two new features for Direct Messaging on the platform.

The first is in-line replies — similar to other messaging platforms like Slack or iMessage. The second addition is a new emoji picker that lets users to react to messages with any emoji they’d like.

The tweet also says that the features are continuing to be worked on, with web support and rendering updates to arrive in the future.

In a separate Tweet from Twitter-owner Elon Musk, he says messaging encryption should launch in its ‘1.0 version’ sometime today. Musk has been teasing the addition of encryption as far back as November.

Beyond these changes, video and voice calling is also in the works for the social media platform. While features like encryption look like they’ll be available for all users, it’s unclear if the ability to place calls will be a Twitter Blue exclusive.

Source: Twitter Via: The Verge

Comments