fbpx
Gaming

Here are the games hitting PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May 2023

Bradly Shankar
May 10, 20233:53 PM EDT 2 comments
Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart

Sony has revealed what’s coming to PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium in May.

Some of this month’s highlights include Humanity, a new game from the creators of Tetris Effect, PS5 exclusive Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, Dishonored 2 and Ubisoft Toronto’s Watch Dogs: Legion.

All of these games and more are coming to Extra and Premium on May 16th.

PlayStation Plus Extra and Premium

  • Bus Simulator 21: Next Stop (PS4/PS5)
  • Conan Exiles (PS4)
  • Dishonored: Death of the Outsider (PS4)
  • Dishonored 2 (PS4)
  • The Evil Within 2 (PS4)
  • Humanity (PS4/PS5)
  • Lake (PS4/PS5)
  • Rain World (PS4)
  • Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (PS5)
  • Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration (PS4)
  • Rune Factory 4 Special (PS4)
  • Sakuna: Of Rice and Ruin (PS4)
  • Shadow of the Tomb Raider (PS4)
  • Soundfall (PS4/PS5)
  • Story of Seasons: Friends of Mineral Town (PS4)
  • Tomb Raider: Definitive Edition (PS4)
  • Thymesia (PS5)
  • Watch Dogs: Legion (PS4/PS5)
  • Wolfenstein: Youngblood (PS4)

PlayStation Classics (Premium)

  • Blade Dancer: Lineage of Light (PS4/PS5)
  • Ghostbusters: The Video Game Remastered (PS4)
  • Pursuit Force (PS4/PS5)
  • Syphon Filter: Logan’s Shadow (PS4/PS5)

PlayStation Plus Essential starts at $11.99/month, Extra costs at $17.99/month and Premium is priced at $21.99/month.

Find out what came to PS Plus last month here.

Image credit: PlayStation

Source: PlayStation

Comments