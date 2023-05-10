PlayStation drops massive sale on over 450 titles: Need for Speen Unbound, Madden NFL 23 and Diablo II

PlayStation’s ‘Big Games Big Deals’ sale has just hit the PlayStation store, and some of the deals are pretty fantastic. Select titles are seeing sales of up to 70 percent off, with over 450 titles sporting various drops in price.

Some of the highlights and biggest discounts can be seen below:

The full list of titles on sale can be found here.

PlayStation’s Big Games Big Deal promo is set to end on May 24th.

Image credit: Vicarious Visions

Source: PlayStation Via: PlayStation Lifestyle