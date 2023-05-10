PewDiePie just got banned from Twitch thanks to Ricky, Julian and Bubbles

Felix Kjellberg, known widely under his online alias ‘PewDiePie,’ has just been banned from Twitch just over a month after the streamer’s surprise return for inexplicably airing episodes of the Canadian sitcom Trailer Park Boys.

The former king of YouTube began to slow down from uploading videos to the platform back in 2020. Despite having a Twitch channel, not much was heard from the Swedish content creator. In March 2023, however, PewDiePie’s return to the site left fans baffled as they were met with non-stop footage of Mike Clattenburg’s Trailer Park Boys.

Some fans were even worried that PewDiePie’s account had been hacked or overrun, according to Dexerto. However, it was actually the work of CoPilot Media, a distribution and monetization service. The service was testing a planned rollout of ‘PewDiePie Infinity,’ which would be comprised of an endless loop of the streamer’s past videos.

Why would CoPilot Media use arguably the greatest Canadian sitcom of all time instead? Turns out, Trailer Park Boys was used for the test because CoPilot has the rights to that content as well.

Well, despite PewDiePie making one brief appearance among the countless hours of Ricky, Julian and Bubble’s shenanigans, the ever-popular streamer still managed to get his account banned.

Although an official reason wasn’t given, many users are speculating that the ban is a result of stricter Twitch streaming laws in comparison to YouTube. Others claim that a replay of a clip where PewDiePie dropped a racial slur was accidentally aired, causing the ban. Some are even saying it was trailer park supervisor Jim Lahey himself who took matters into his own hands, but that one seems less likely.

Unfortunately, John Dunsworth, the actor who portrayed Jim Lahey, passed away in 2017. We miss you, John.

There is currently no indication of if or when the account will return, and Twitch has yet to make a statement on its decision.

In the wise words of Ricky’s dad Ray, sometimes — that’s the way she goes.

Source: Twitch Via: PC Gamer