Leaker shares Pixel Fold ad ahead of Google I/O

Google’s I/O event is less than an hour away, but leaks outlining new devices aren’t slowing down.

The latest is related to the Pixel Fold.

The ad, shared by leaker SnoopyTech on Twitter, shows the thin, foldable device and its capability to fit just about everywhere, from your smallest handbag to your back pocket.

It can open flat to feature one larger screen or be propped up to watch videos.

Multitasking is also a prominent aspect of the video, with one actor appearing to take a video call in one panel of the device while the other has Google Drive open.

"Dual Screen support coming in Fall 2023". lolpic.twitter.com/YKxJ9Qxda7 — SnoopyTech (@_snoopytech_) May 10, 2023

But, as The Verge points out, the scene includes fine print that reads, “Dual Screen support coming in Fall 2023.”

This is the second Pixel Fold ad to be released ahead of Google’s annual event today. The first release came from none other than Google itself. The accidental share shows several Fold features, including the ability to switch camera feeds.

It’s also worth noting a 30-second clip featuring the Pixel 7a was also leaked earlier today.

Image credit: SnoopyTech



Source: @SnoopyTech Via: The Verge