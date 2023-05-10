‘Immersive View’ for routes in Google Maps announced at Google I/O

At Google’s I/O 2023 conference, the search giant announced a new ‘Immersive View’ for routes within its Maps service.

The new feature brings a much more detailed view to routes within supported cities. The new addition builds upon the Immersive View first launched at last year’s I/O.

The feature will begin rolling out this year, according to Google. By the end of the year, it’ll be available in 15 cities, including London, New York, Tokyo, and San Fransisco.

All of our Google I/O 2023 content can be found here.

More to come…