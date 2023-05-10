Google wants to power your Workspace experience with AI

Google is building on the presence of artificial intelligence in its applications by implementing Duet AI for Google Workspace across the board.

The company will soon roll out Duet AI to Gmail’s mobile app. The feature was already available on Workspace, allowing users to use prompts to complete work on Gmail and Docs. But the rollout will now allow mobile users to generate emails with information, such as names, that automatically fills itself.

The company is also making changes to Docs, allowing writers to use the power of AI to help write content. Duet AI will include “smart chips” in the text, data that includes location and status, which the writer can customize.

Aparna Pappu, vice president and general manager at Google Workspace, told attendees at Google I/O the feature will help users “go from concept to completion faster without ever leaving [the] document.”

In March, we rolled out new AI features to help trusted testers write in @Gmail and @GoogleDocs, and we’re excited to expand these features to more apps. #GoogleIO pic.twitter.com/1QPox8dtXg — Google (@Google) May 10, 2023

Upgraded neural models for grammar mean users can have professional-grade writing in Spanish, French, and Japanese, among other languages. New proofreading suggestions will also help users with tone and style.

Duet AI for Google Workspace builds on the company’s AI announcement in March.

