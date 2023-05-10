Google’s Pixel Fold is not coming to Canada at launch

Ahead of I/O 2023, Google stealth-announced the Pixel Fold via a tweet.

While it’s exciting the long-rumoured foldable smartphone actually exists, unfortunately, it won’t be available in Canada at launch. Google told MobileSyrup that this device won’t release in the Canada, so if you’re looking forward to the foldable, you’ll need head south of the border.

The handset is gorgeous and backs up the stream of leaked renders that appeared ahead of its release.

On stage at I/O, Google confirmed the Pixel Fold will arrive with the Tensor G2 SoC, 12 GB of RAM, IPX8 water resistance, and a Gorilla Glass Victus cover display.

The cover display clocks in at 5.8-inches, while the inner display is 7.6-inches in size. Both panels use OLED technology and run at 120Hz.

The new foldable will launch in the U.S. for $1,800 USD, and will ship in June. The available colourways are Obsidian and Porcelain (read: black and white).

Image credit: Google (screenshot)