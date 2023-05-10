Google’s Pixel 7a launches without price hike, costs $599 in Canada

After months of predictions, leaks and gossip, Google has officially announced the Pixel 7a, the follow-up to the tech giant’s Pixel 6a and the latest entry in its mid-range smartphone lineup.
The Pixel 7a will release in ‘Charcoal,’ ‘Sea,’ ‘Snow’ and Google Store Exclusive ‘Coral.’ The smartphone costs $599 in Canada. Google’s latest mid-range handset is available starting May 10th in the Google Store and May 11th at other retailers and carriers.
The Pixel 7a features the company’s Tensor G2 chip, which is also used in the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro models, making the latest addition to the Pixel family an equally fast and efficient offering. Security-wise it will feature the Titan M2 chip, another notable feature borrowed from Google’s Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.
The handheld offers a crisp and sophisticated look with a sleek back, metal frame and a camera bar. It features a 6.1-inch FHD gOLED display with a 60/90Hz refresh rate and 8GB of RAM/128GB of storage.
Pixel 7a
Pixel 6a
Display
6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Tensor G2
Tensor
RAM
8GB of RAM
6GB of RAM
Storage
128GB
128GB
Dimensions (in.)
72.9 x 152.4 x 9.0
152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight
193g
178 grams
Rear Facing Camera
64megapixel (primary) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide)
12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
13-megapixel
8-megapixel
OS
Android 13
Android 12
Battery
4385mAh
4410mAh
Network Connectivity
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Sensors
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Nano SIM
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
May 11, 2023
July 28, 2022
Misc
Colours: Sky, Coral, Charcoal, Chalk , IP67
No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage
Display
Pixel 7a
6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 90Hz refresh rate
Pixel 6a
6.1-inch FHD+ (1080 x 2400) OLED display, 429ppi, 60Hz refresh rate
Processor
Pixel 7a
Tensor G2
Pixel 6a
Tensor
RAM
Pixel 7a
8GB of RAM
Pixel 6a
6GB of RAM
Storage
Pixel 7a
128GB
Pixel 6a
128GB
Dimensions (in.)
Pixel 7a
72.9 x 152.4 x 9.0
Pixel 6a
152.2 x 71.8 x 8.9 mm
Weight
Pixel 7a
193g
Pixel 6a
178 grams
Rear Facing Camera
Pixel 7a
64megapixel (primary) + 13-megapixel (ultrawide)
Pixel 6a
12.2-megapixel (primary) + 12-megapixel (ultrawide)
Front Facing Camera
Pixel 7a
13-megapixel
Pixel 6a
8-megapixel
OS
Pixel 7a
Android 13
Pixel 6a
Android 12
Battery
Pixel 7a
4385mAh
Pixel 6a
4410mAh
Network Connectivity
Pixel 7a
5G, LTE, Wi-Fi 6E
Pixel 6a
GSM / HSPA / LTE / 5G
Sensors
Pixel 7a
Face ID, Three axis gyro, Accelerometer, Ambient light sensor, Barometer
Pixel 6a
Fingerprint (in-display), accelerometor, gyro, proximity, compass, barometer
SIM Type
Pixel 7a
Nano SIM
Pixel 6a
Nano SIM, eSIM
Launch Date
Pixel 7a
May 11, 2023
Pixel 6a
July 28, 2022
Misc
Pixel 7a
Colours: Sky, Coral, Charcoal, Chalk , IP67
Pixel 6a
No headphone jack / colours: Chalk, Charcoal, Sage
Additionally, the 7a runs a dual rear camera setup with a main 64-megapixel shooter and an ultra-wide 13-megapixel camera on the back. For the front shooter, Google has gone with a 13-megapixel camera that is also capable of Face Unlock recognition. All of Google’s standby photo features make a return as well, including ‘Night Sight,’ ‘Magic Eraser,’ ‘Real Tone’ and ‘Photo Unblur.’
The phone also sports a fingerprint scanner to go along with Face Unlock for ease of use, 5G connectivity and includes five years of security updates.
Google’s latest handheld will also last, with a 4,385mAh battery and 18W fast charging. If up to 24 hours of charge isn’t enough, users can turn on Extreme Battery Saver to get up to 72 hours out of their new Pixel.
Further, the Pixel 7a includes three months of YouTube Premium and Google One, the company’s cloud storage service. Users can also enjoy automatic software updates, known as ‘Feature Drops,’ to ensure their Pixel stays up to date.
The Google Pixel 7a is available for purchase starting on May 10th here.
Check out MobileSyrup’s Pixel 7a review here.
All of MobileSyrup’s Google I/O 2023 content can be found here.