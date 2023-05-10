fbpx

Google introduces generative AI to its search engine

The feature will roll out in the coming weeks

Luke Mandato
May 10, 20231:56 PM EDT 1 comment

At Google I/O, the company announced new generative AI features to its trademark search engine.

This feature will be available in Labs and will be rolling out in the coming weeks.

Now, users will be greeted with a new search results page with more detailed information on their search.

This also includes Google’s new AI Snapshot, which gives users links to find out more about specific searches. This will provide more information than the traditional page glance.

This new search engine upgrade is set to be the company’s new ‘jumping off point’ for all inquiries.

Generative AI makes searching on Google smarter, faster, and more detailed from the first request. Users can even ask the new AI Snapshot for follow-ups and next questions in a new conversational mode.

All of MobileSyrup’s Google I/O 2023 content can be found here.

More to come…

Comments