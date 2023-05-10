Elon Musk tweets out another meme after feuding with CBC

Twitter owner and CEO Elon Musk has taken to the platform with another comment aimed at the Canadian Broadcasting Corporation (CBC). This time, it’s in the form of a meme.

The CBC News logo is transposed onto a person embracing Musk, who himself has the Twitter logo transposed onto him. The line uttered by the CBC reads, “I wish I knew how to quit you.”

For context, the fiasco first began when Musk decided to label the CBC’s Twitter account with a “government-funded media” banner back in April.

The CBC did not take kindly to the new label, challenging its inclusion right from the start. After some back and forth, Musk changed the label to say “69 percent government funded.”

In the end, the whole hoopla was for nothing, as Musk ultimately pulled the “government-funded” Twitter label from all news organizations’ accounts altogether.

The CBC, which had previously paused its use of Twitter in response to the label, has announced its intention to return to the platform in a recent blog post.

Source: @elonmusk, CBC