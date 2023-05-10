Dragon Age: Dreadwolf won’t be in your hands until at least April 2024

When BioWare revealed the title of its newest installment in the Dragon Age franchise in 2022, Dragon Age: Dreadwolf, the developer also confirmed it wouldn’t be coming that year. Some fans had hoped for a 2023 release date. However, EA’s latest earnings report suggests we shouldn’t expect DA:D until April 2024, at the earliest.

EA details the games it expects to release in its recently released earnings report and plans for the rest of the financial year. The developer/publisher included Madden 24, Lord of the Rings: Heroes of Middle-earth, and Immortals of Aveum, among others.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is notably absent. This indicates that EA isn’t expecting to release it until its next fiscal year, which will begin in April 2024.

Though fans won’t be able to get their hands on Dreadwolf this year, there’s still hope to get an update about its development. E3 2023 has been cancelled, but there’s still Summer Game Fest, of which EA was a partner last year.

The company has hosted its own showcase in the past, EA Play Live, but it was cancelled in 2022, and there have been no hints yet that it will return in 2023.

Dragon Age: Dreadwolf is expected to release for PC, Xbox Series X/S and PlayStation 5. The game will reportedly not be available on Xbox One or PlayStation 4.

Image credit: BioWare

Sources: EA Via: Eurogamer, IGN