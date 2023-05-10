Canadians will be able to renew passports online starting this fall

The Government of Canada will begin offering online passport renewal starting in the fall.

Immigration Minister Sean Fraser announced the news at a press conference unveiling a new design for the Canadian passport, which includes new security features like polycarbonate thermoplastic to laser-engrave the owner’s data.

Some pics of a sample of Canada’s new passport

Listen to @CityNewsTO for details of the new travel document and how renewing your passport will soon get a lot easier #cdnpoli pic.twitter.com/d9LFMwd8J7 — Cormac Mac Sweeney (@cmaconthehill) May 10, 2023

In the fall, Canadians will be able to renew their passports digitally as well as pay fees and upload their photos to a secure government site. The traditional application process for new passports through Service Canada will remain the same.

While the government notes that the vast majority of applications are for new passports, it anticipates a rise in renewals over the next year as passports issued in 2013 begin to expire after 10 years.

The government adds that the digital option comes in response to the significant demand for passport renewal in the past year as travel ramped up amid the lift of COVID-19 restrictions. Many people had to wait in hours-long lines to get their passports renewed as the government dealt with a huge backlog, so the online option is intended to help manage the applications.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: Government of Canada