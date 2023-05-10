Android 14 Beta 2 is rolling out now

With Google’s annual I/O developer conference out of the way, the company has rolled out Android 14 Beta 2 for select Pixel devices.
The new beta build is available to Pixel 4a (5g), Pixel 5 and 5a, Pixel 6 and 6 Pro, Pixel 6a and Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro users.
According to Google, Android 14 Beta 2 includes enhancements around camera and media, privacy and security, system UI, and developer productivity.
Users already running Android 14 Developer Preview or the 1st beta will automatically receive an over-the-air (OTA) update to Android 14 Beta 2. In addition, devices with an Android 13 QPR3 Beta build that are already enrolled in the Android Beta for Pixel program will also receive an optional OTA update to Android 14 Beta 2. Head to Settings -> System -> System update, then tap the Check for updates button to find the update.
Google notes that the new beta might have various stability, battery, or performance issues, and that the update might not be suitable for use for users with accessibility needs.
Here’s everything new, and all the resolved issues in Android 14 Beta 2:
- Add support for built-in and custom predictive back animations
- Secure full-screen Intent notifications
- Data safety information is more visible
Developer-reported issues:
- Fixed a platform stability issue that could cause the UI to lag or freeze, apps to crash, or the device to crash. (Issue #270848913, Issue #274339025, Issue #277039789, Issue #256511926, Issue #279246037, Issue #279301937, Issue #279145050, Issue #279288220, Issue #274827412)
- Fixed an issue with the fingerprint sensor that prevented new fingerprints from being added for Fingerprint Unlock in some cases. (Issue #277950569)
- Fixed issues with UPI and biometrics that could cause some apps to not work properly. (Issue #278003306, Issue #277967514, Issue #278043615)
- Fixed an issue where a device couldn’t be unlocked using a fingerprint after tapping a notification or choosing a notification action on the lock screen. (Issue #278174846)
- Fixed an issue on some devices that caused sound to play through the speakers instead of headphones that were connected. (Issue #278043129)
- Fixed an issue that caused icons on the home screen to appear almost invisible. (Issue #277970542)
- Fixed issues with gesture navigation that occurred when using a custom launcher:
- The Home screen content wouldn’t display and the animation would fail to render when swiping up to go Home. (Issue #277981298)
- The list of recently used apps couldn’t be accessed using the normal gesture. (Issue #277983179)
- Fixed issues that prevented users from interacting with notifications in the notification shade. (Issue #278339342, Issue #276534576)
- Fixed an issue that could cause a device to crash after finishing audio or video calls. (Issue #279539689)
- If you haven’t enrolled in the Beta program yet but would like to try out Android 14 Beta 2, click here.
