Nationwide emergency alert testing to commence on May 10th

Residents across Canada (excluding Alberta and Quebec) can expect emergency alerts as part of a nationwide test, with the alerts expected to start on May 10th.

The notices will be courtesy of Alert Ready, Canada’s national emergency alerting system. The alerts will be a simple test to ensure that to ensure the program works in the event of actual emergencies, such as earthquakes, tornados, flash flooding or drinking water contamination among others.

Hey Canada, mark your calendars for May 10th🗓️! @AlertReady will be conducting tests across most provinces & territories to ensure our system’s readiness in the case of an actual emergency. 🚨 Check the schedule here- https://t.co/nopJwwkXRJ#AlertReadyTest pic.twitter.com/I31vLYHCpB — Alert Ready (@AlertReady) May 3, 2023

The full list of local testing times can be found below.

British Columbia – 1:55pm PT

Manitoba – 1:55pm CT

New Brunswick – 10:55am AT

Northwest Territories – 9:55am MT

Nova Scotia – 1:55pm AT

Newfoundland and Labrador – 10:55am NT

Nunavut – 2:00pm ET

Ontario – 12:55pm ET

Prince Edward Island – 12:55pm AT

Saskatchewan – 1:55pm CT

Yukon – 1:55pm MT

In Ontario, alarms are expected to sound at 12:55 p.m. through LTE-compatible and connected wireless devices as well as television and radio.

Alert Ready has stated that alternative alert formats may be provided for those who are blind, partially sighted, deaf and hard of hearing.

This is on a case-by-case basis, however, as not all devices are capable of producing the required accommodations. Its website states, “Emergency alerts may be read to the recipient if your device supports this feature. The vibration feature that accompanies emergency alerts is available to alert Canadians.”

Those who need accommodations have been advised to contact their wireless provider to find out what services are available to them.

After May 10th, the next scheduled Alert Ready emergency test will be on November 15th, 2023.

Image credit: Alert Ready

Source: Alert Ready Via: St. Catharines Standard