iPhone 16 Pro, Pro Max models rumoured to feature larger displays

Apple has yet to reveal this year’s iPhone 15 lineup, but that hasn’t stopped people from predicting what the company will do differently with the distant 2024 iPhone 16 lineup.

One of the most prominent rumours circulating is that Apple will jack up display sizes to 6.3-inches and 6.9-inches for the iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max, respectively.

A recent report by analyst Ross Young states that alleged display sizes have been rounded up to some degree, with the actual sizes planned to be revealed at Young’s during May’s Display Week conference, according to MacRumors. Young would go on to claim that he will reveal the display size of two decimal points during the conference on May 23rd.

To compare, Apple’s current line of iPhone 14’s features a 6.1-inch display and a 6.7-inch display for the Pro Max model. The company is not expected to make any drastic changes to the display size with this year’s iPhone 15 line, making the projection of the iPhone 16s featuring an upgrade more realistic.

Young has yet to report if the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus will be getting an upgraded screen.

The analyst has a decent track record, and there is a chance that his prediction may be close to the iPhone 16 Pro’s actual display size. However, with more than a year away from the iPhone 16 hitting the market, no one will know for sure what Apple plans to do until much later in the future.

The iPhone 16 Pro has also been rumoured to feature solid-state buttons, a feature that was reportedly cut from the iPhone 15 Pro series.

Source: @DSCCRoss Via: iPhone in Canada