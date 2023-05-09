Apple finally brings Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro to the iPad

After years of waiting for Apple to launch its creative apps on iPad, it’s finally happening. Just ahead of WWDC 2023, Final Cut Pro and Logic Pro will be available on May 23rd.

The catch? Apple is following in the footsteps of Adobe with a new subscription model for the software programs. Each app will be available in the App Store for $6.99/month or $69/year. A one-month free trial will also be on offer.

Final Cut Pro is compatible with M1 chip iPad models and newer, according to Apple. Logic Pro, meanwhile, is coming to iPads with an A12 Bionic chip and newer. The company also mentions that updating to iPadOS 16.4 is a requirement.

Final Cut Pro is Apple’s professional video editing software. It competes with other editors like Adobe Premiere Pro and Blackmagic Design DaVinci Resolve. Until now, it’s been exclusively available on the Mac.

Logic Pro, on the other hand, is Apple’s digital audio workstation (DAW) software. It’s a professional solution for all-things music creation, similar to other DAWs like FL Studio. Logic Pro has also been a Mac exclusive until now.

In typical Apple fashion, the apps aren’t simply ports of the existing MacOS versions. Instead, the company is leveraging the unique hardware capabilities of the iPad. Both apps arrive with a new touch-centric interface, multi-touch gestures and Apple Pencil support.

iPad users have long clamoured for Apple to bring its pro apps to the iPad. Recent iterations of the iPad Pro have incredibly powerful chips powering them. In fact, the latest M2 iPad Pro chip is the same one you’ll find in the latest MacBook Air.

More details on Final Cut Pro for iPad and Logic Pro for iPad can be found on Apple’s website. The apps have yet to be listed on the App Store for iPadOS, but will presumably arrive soon.

Hopefully, we won’t have to wait too long for Xcode to also make the much-needed jump to iPadOS.

Source: Apple