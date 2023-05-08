You can now create AI songs with Grimes’ vocals, because why not?

Artist Claire Boucher, better known as Grimes, has launched a new AI software that allows users to create music using her voice (sorta.)

The software, dubbed Elf.Tech, was revealed by Grimes in a Twitter thread. It essentially lets users upload recordings of their own voice, which are then made to sound as if the artist had sung them herself. This is done through the power of AI technology, and the resulting vocals are mixed with other electronically generated beats to create new tracks that sound like Grimes’ original work.

Here’s the catch, Grimes is asking for 50 percent of the royalties that the tracks generate.

“We ask for 50 percent splits on master recording royalties in exchange for a Grimes feat and distribution,” the artist tweeted out. “There’s a *small* chance we can organize getting you publishing $ as well but we can’t guarantee this yet. But I hope we can!! Would be cool.”

I'll split 50% royalties on any successful AI generated song that uses my voice. Same deal as I would with any artist i collab with. Feel free to use my voice without penalty. I have no label and no legal bindings. pic.twitter.com/KIY60B5uqt — 𝔊𝔯𝔦𝔪𝔢𝔰 (@Grimezsz) April 24, 2023

Is this a genuine pursuit of discovering how AI can affect the music space and its creators or a quick cash grab on unsuspecting Grimes superfans? No one can say for sure yet, but the prospect is cool, at least in theory.

This isn’t the first step into AI-generated music in recent times. Google’s MusicLM project has been well received, and Spotify has also started implementing AI into its software to provide personalized music suggestions through its DJ feature.

Songs with user vocals that have been “Grimes-ified” are beginning to take over the internet and have been met with what appears to be mixed reception, with the artist herself stating, “I feel like it still doesn’t sound quite like Grimes but this is just a banger?!?! Sick song.”

Grimes’ new project can be found here. Just make sure you can afford to fork over 50 percent after your electronic masterpiece is complete.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Source: @Grimezsz Via: Gizmodo