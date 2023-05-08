Test of Alert Ready system to take place on May 10

A nation-wide test of Canada’s Alert Ready system is scheduled to take place on May 10th. Canadians can expect to hear the distinctive alert tone on their smartphones, televisions, and radios, according to the official site.

The test may not be performed in all regions of the country, as Tweeted by Virgin Plus. Information is currently sparse, with no indication of what time of day the alert will be sent out at.

On May 10, 2023, there will be a test of the national Alert Ready system. You may receive an emergency notification on your mobile device. No action is required on your part. Note: this test may not be performed in all regions. Visit https://t.co/AyL4EsNlwa for more information. — Virgin Plus (@VirginPlus) May 8, 2023

Following the test, there are plans for a third-party partner to conduct a survey on the results. The stated goal of the survey is to “help improve the overall Alert Ready system.”

Alert Ready is Canada’s official emergency alert system. The system is designed to deliver time-sensitive and critically important alerts to citizens of the country.

More information can be found on the Alert Ready site, including a sample of the alert tone itself. There’s also a link to the survey for anyone interested in providing feedback.

Source: Alert Ready