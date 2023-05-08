Potential Google Pixel Tablet specs leaked in Amazon Japan listing

Both the Google Pixel Fold and the Pixel 7a have had their potential specs leaked ahead of their expected debut at Google I/O. Now, a new Amazon Japan listing is giving us a closer look at the highly-anticipated Google Pixel Tablet and what to expect.

It’s been indicated that Google’s first tablet will go on sale starting on June 20th, according to a Reddit post by u/betterpasta after they discovered a Pixel Tablet page on Amazon Japan’s website. The Amazon listing has since been removed.

The listing also shows that the tablet will boast 8GB RAM with 128GB or 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage and will be powered by the Tensor G2 chip.

Display-wise, a 10.95-inch 16:10 QHD+ display LCD panel with USI 2.0 touch pen support is expected on the upcoming tablet.

The company allegedly plans to use 8MP cameras with an f/2.0 aperture on both the front and back cameras of the device. A bit of a downgrade from the Google Pixel 7, although it’s rumoured that the tablet will still have access to features such as Photo Unblur and Magic Eraser. Video recording will likely be limited to 1080p resolution from both shooters.

The Amazon Japan listing contains a whole slew of other potential features and specs, including a USB-C 3.2 Gen 1 port, a 4-pin accessory connector, a physical mute switch, quad speakers, three microphones, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.2, and Ultrawide Band support. Google also apparently plans to bundle the tablet with the Pixel Tablet dock.

Price-wise, the Amazon listing had the Pixel Tablet set at around 79,800 yen (approximately $788.36 CAD.) Google’s annual developer conference, Google I/O, is on May 10th, meaning that the wait won’t be long for official confirmation of both specs and pricing for one of Google’s newest offerings.

Source: u/betterpasta Via: Android Police