Pearson airport is using AI to reduce wait times for baggage

In anticipation of the summer rush of travellers, Pearson Airport has updated its baggage system to use AI. The AI can help prevent overloading and anticipate breakdowns in its system, according to a press release.

In addition to the predictive AI, Pearson says that “better staffing,” “proper training,” and a pool of employees to call on during “irregular operations” will also improve its baggage systems.

Deborah Flint, the CEO of the Greater Toronto Airports Authority (which runs Pearson Airport), acknowledged in a news conference Monday the poor reputation the airport earned last year after customers experienced mass delays and lost baggage.

“Our focus has been to rebuild the trust, to regain the confidence of our customers, to bring reliability and predictability

to air travel. … The anxiety, uncertainty, frustration and lack of control that passengers felt last year will never be forgotten,” Flint said.

Pearson Airport has been experimenting with AI technology for some time. In 2020, it worked with AI software called Hexwave to detect weapons in crowds.

In March, Pearson Airport announced it was partnering with Assaia, an aviation software company, to use AI at all of its gates. The software, called ApronAI, tracks and manages “airplane turnaround performance,” which can involve setting accurate timelines, ensuring gates are being used efficiently, and automating certain tasks.

