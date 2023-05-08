Google Photos editing interface to be optimized for big screens

The built-in suite of editing tools for Google Photos on Android is set to receive a redesign, according to a leak by Twitter user Nail Sadykov. The update will better optimize the layout for larger screen devices such as tablets and foldable phones.

Until now, the editing interface has simply been a stretched-out version of the phone layout. This leads to a lot of wasted space, as larger screens in their landscape orientation haven’t been taken into account.

Google Photos Edit tool will soon be optimized for tablets in landscape mode. Until now, it has looked like a stretched mobile version, but Google will soon change that. The main editing tools will now be on the right, while the photo being edited will be displayed on the left. pic.twitter.com/wjEQ1Dn7mr — Наиль Садыков (@Nail_Sadykov) May 8, 2023

The rest of the Google Photos interface has already been updated to take better advantage of space. The new editing interface will largely complete the app’s transition towards tablet-friendliness.

Google has been updating its in-box apps to support landscape mode and larger screen sizes since the release of Android 12L. This has been in an effort to better support the emerging foldable phone market (as well as try and revive the Android tablet scene).

You can tune in for Google I/O on May 10, where the search giant is expected to reveal more about its very own foldable Pixel phone. It’s possible that we’ll also get official confirmation of the new photo editing layout at the conference.

Source: Nail Sadykov Via: Android Police