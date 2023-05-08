Apple Watch Series 9 might be faster thanks to a chip based on the A15

Apple may be boosting the Apple Watch Series 9 by developing a new chip for it to run on, based on the A15. That’s according to Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, who discussed the upcoming watch on the Discord server associated with his Power On newsletter.

The iPhone 13 and 13 mini and the iPhone 14 and 14 Plus used the Apple A15 Bionic chip, among other products. A chip based on it is expected to improve the Apple Watch Series 9’s loading times and battery life.

A boost in power is significant because the chips in the Series 6, Series 7, and Series 8 Apple Watches were all functionally the same. A speedier chip based on the A15 would be a long-awaited leap forward for the technology.

Gurman was specific on Discord, saying: “I think it’ll be a new processor, not just a re-brand of the previous generation.”

The Apple Watch is also expected to have a MicroLED screen in the future, but not until 2025.

Source: Apple Insider, MacRumors