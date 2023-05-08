A redesign is under way for Android’s weather interface

Android’s default weather interface is on track to receive a Material You redesign, as first pointed out by an undisclosed Twitter user (via 9to5Google.)

The new design appears to ditch the tabbed interface in favour of one that consolidates weather information onto a single page. The interface that’s being tested uses thicker fonts as well as much rounder corners.

It’s difficult to tell whether the new design incorporates dynamic accent colour theming based on the screenshots floating around.

The interface appears to still be powered by the Google app on Android devices. The consequence of this is the need to manually add a weather shortcut to your home screen, as opposed to finding the UI within the app drawer.

It’s nice to see the design being refreshed, but Google should really consider building out a dedicated, native weather app for the platform. Third-party skins like Samsung’s One UI are ahead of Google’s efforts on this front.

It’s currently unclear when the redesign will be rolled out to users.

Source: 9to5Google