Streaming in Canada on Amazon Prime Video, Apple TV+, Crave, Disney+ and Netflix [May 1-7]

Every week, MobileSyrup outlines some of the most notable movies and TV shows that recently hit Canadian streaming platforms.

Our ‘Streaming in Canada’ column typically focuses on new content from Amazon Prime Video, Crave and Netflix, but other services like Apple TV+ and Disney+ are mentioned when relevant. Premium video-on-demand (PVOD) platforms are also fair game as movies continue to come to digital early.

Finally, we’ll highlight shows or movies that are made by Canadian companies, involve notable Canadian cast or crew and/or are filmed in Canada.

Amazon Prime Video

Jimmy O. Yang: Guess How Much? [Amazon Original]

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 2nd, 2023

Genre: Stand-up comedy

Runtime: 54 minutes

Jimmy O. Yang (Silicon Valley) riffs on BTS, love languages, loser friends, and his Asian parents.

M3GAN

Original theatrical release date: January 6th, 2023

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 6th, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi horror

Runtime: 1 hour, 42 minutes

After her sister dies, a roboticist creates an artificially intelligent doll for her niece, only for the toy to become increasingly hostile toward humans.

M3GAN was directed by Gerard Johnstone (Housebound) and stars Allison Williams (Get Out), Violet McGraw (The Haunting of Hill House), Ronny Chieng (The Daily Show) and Jenna Davis (Raven’s Home) as the voice of M3GAN.

Triangle of Sadness

Original theatrical release date: October 28th, 2022

Amazon Prime Video Canada release date: May 5th, 2023

Genre: Satirical black comedy

Runtime: 2 hours, 27 minutes

Influencers Carl and Yaya are invited to a luxury cruise filled with out-of-touch rich people.

Triangle of Sadness was written and directed by Ruben Östlund (The Square) and features an ensemble cast that includes Harris Dickinson (Trust), Charlbi Dean (Black Lightning), Dolly DeLeon (Verdict) and Zlatko Burić (Bleeder).

An Amazon Prime Video subscription is included at no additional cost with an Amazon Prime membership, which is priced at $99/year.

Apple TV+

Silo [Apple Original]

Apple TV+ Canada release date: May 5th, 2023

Genre: Sci-fi

Runtime: 10 episodes (around one hour each)

The last 10,000 people on Earth reside in an underground silo they believe will protect them from the toxic world outside, but one engineer’s investigation into a murder leads her to uncover a deeper mystery behind it all.

Based on Hugh Howey’s novels of the same name, Silo was created by Toronto’s Graham Yost (Justified) and stars Rebecca Ferguson (Mission: Impossible — Fallout), Rashida Jones (Parks and Recreation), David Oyelowo (Selma) and Common (Hell on Wheels).

An Apple TV+ membership costs $8.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.

Crave

1000% Me: Growing Up Mixed

Crave release date: May 2nd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: 1 hour

Comedian W. Kamau Bell (United Shades of America) explores the experiences of mixed children and their families in San Francisco.

White House Plumbers

Crave release date: May 1st, 2023

Genre: Satirical political drama

Runtime: 1 hour

This series examines how Watergate masterminds E. Howard Hunt and G. Gordon Liddy would up toppling the Nixon presidency they were trying to protect.

Based on the 2007 book Integrity by Egil Krogh and Matthew Krogh, White House Plumbers was created by Alex Gregory and Peter Huyck (Veep) and stars Woody Harrelson (Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri), Justin Theroux (The Leftovers), Domhnall Gleeson (Ex Machina), Lena Headey (Game of Thrones) and Kiernan Shipka (Chilling Adventures of Sabrina).

This week in Crave news: The Office started streaming on Crave on May 1st, although it will also remain available on Netflix.

A standard Crave subscription is priced at $19.99/month, with Starz costing an additional $5.99/month. A mobile-only subscription is also available for $9.99/month.

Disney+

Ed Sheeran: The Sum Of It All [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: May 3rd, 2023

Genre: Documentary

Runtime: Four episodes (30 to 33 minutes each)

Ed Sheeran (“Shape of You”) opens up about his personal struggles.

Star Wars: Visions (Volume 2) [Disney+ Original]

Disney+ Canada release date: May 4th

Genre: Animated short

Runtime: Nine episodes (13 to 20 minutes each)

After a first season that was focused entirely on Japanese animation studios, the animated Star Wars series opened up to the rest of the world in its sophomore outing.

Contributing studios include Lucasfilm (United States), Triggerfish (South Africa), El Guiri (Spain), Cartoon Saloon (Ireland), Punkrobot (Chile), Aardman (United Kingdom), Studio Mir (South Korea), Studio La Cachette (France), 88 Pictures (India) and D’art Shtajio (Japan).

A Disney+ subscription costs $11.99/month or $119.99/year.

Netflix

Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story [Netflix Original]

Netflix Canada release date: May 4th, 2023

Genre: Historical drama

Runtime: Six episodes (54 to 60 minutes each)

In this Bridgerton prequel, Young Queen Charlotte transforms high society in her marriage to King George of England.

Queen Charlotte was created by Shonda Rhimes (Bridgerton) and stars India Amarteifio (The Evermoor Chronicles), Adjoa Andoh (Casualty), Michelle Fairley (Game of Thrones) and Ruth Gemmel (Tracy Beaker).

A ‘Basic with Ads’ subscription costs $5.99/month, ‘Basic’ Netflix subscription costs $9.99/month, a ‘Standard’ subscription (HD-supported) costs $16.49/month and a ‘Premium’ membership is priced at $20.99/month (4K-supported).

