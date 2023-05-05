Xbox’s Seagate Storage Expansion Cards are slightly cheaper now

Xbox took to Twitter to announce that its expensive selection of 512GB, 1TB, and 2TB memory cards from Seagate are now available at a lower price, making each slightly more affordable.

The Xbox Series X/S expansion cards are available for $179, $299 and $519 respectively. The price drop comes as a replacement for the discounted sale prices of the cards and should soon be reflected at retailers soon.

Think of all the new games you’ll be able to download and play now The @Seagate Storage Expansion Card is now available starting at a lower price: https://t.co/okcf27RDL5 pic.twitter.com/i75EYHGvff — Xbox Canada (@XboxCanada) May 5, 2023

Some are wondering if the change came as a result of a leak that revealed Western Digital was planning on lowering its prices for storage, prompting Xbox to think on its feet and cut the price down.

At face value, it’s a welcome change from the company. Even with third-party storage options usually coming in cheaper, $50 to $80 off is nothing to scoff at, especially when the price reduction is final rather than a sale. Some gamers still aren’t feeling the move, with calls for even further price cuts flooding the announcement post in response.

Hopefully, as other sales events like Black Friday and Cyber Monday follow, Xbox fans’ wishes can come true, with the possibility of further price trimming becoming a serious reality.

Source: @XboxCanada