How to watch the King’s Coronation in Canada

The historic coronation of King Charles III is taking place on Saturday, May 6. The event itself is located at Westminster Abbey in London, but Canadians who are interested in tuning in can do so from home.

CBC News will begin covering the coronation at 4am ET, and the ceremony itself will be accessible in a number of ways. CBC Television, CBC News Network, CBC Gem, and CBC News Explore will all be providing coverage of the live event.

The CBC Gem app is available on all major platforms. You can download it on the Apple App Store, the Google Play Store, as well as the Microsoft Store.

The network will also be providing additional coverage that is relevant to Canadians. A “special covering” of Ottawa’s related ceremony will begin at 10am ET.

