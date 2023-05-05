Gmail users are noticing more ads than usual in their inbox

Some users of Google’s popular Gmail service have started noticing more ads than they’re used to seeing. The additional ads appear to be sandwiched between regular emails, as opposed to the traditional placement at the top or bottom of the list.

Many have taken to Twitter to express their concern with the change, arguing that it makes it more difficult to parse through important mail.

As a person who works very hard to keep my email in check, I am absolutely INCENSED that Gmail is just putting random ads in my inbox now??? pic.twitter.com/5LompTLLPL — rosemary h (@rohallma) May 3, 2023

Interestingly, the official Gmail account has replied to one of the complaints with the response “that doesn’t sound good,” followed by a suggestion for the user to submit feedback to the support team.

That doesn't sound good, Catheryn. Have a look at this article for more info on how Gmail ads work: https://t.co/gJGEZORGk0. Also, could you submit feedback regarding this by following the steps in this article: https://t.co/mBmOuIg3PK? Appreciate it. — Gmail (@gmail) May 4, 2023

The new ads seem to be appearing for some users and not others at this time. They’re being reported both on the web and mobile versions of Gmail.

It’s possible that the entire thing is simply a mistake on Google’s part. It’s also possible that Google is A/B testing the feature in order to gauge the public’s response.

In other Gmail-related news, Google has recently rolled out a blue checkmark feature aimed to reduce the prevalence of spam.

Source: @halicath Via: 9to5Google