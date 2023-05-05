CRTC extends deadline for carriers to file applications and studies on wholesale internet review

The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission (CRTC) is giving incumbent carriers more time to file needed documents and studies for its wholesale internet rates review.

On March 8th, the commission announced its intentions to redo the framework, stating the current policy wasn’t doing enough to increase competition and lower prices. The commission gave carriers an April 24th deadline.

On April 19th, Bell filed a request for more time, stating it had yet to receive information important to the studies, despite “unprecedented efforts” to complete its filings.

Several telecom companies responded to the filing, with many, including Rogers, agreeing with Bell’s reasoning and requesting more time.

TekSavvy opposed Bell’s ask, stating delays would lead to financial impacts on the company.

The CRTC set the new deadline for May 31st, 2023. It applies to all incumbent carriers except Shaw, which has an August 24th deadline granted in a separate request.

“The commission is not predisposed to granting any further extension requests, except in rare and exceptional circumstances and where those requests are supported by sufficient evidence,” the letter states.

Via:@peternowak