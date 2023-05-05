Best Buy’s Top Deals has several wearables on sale

Best Buy Canada’s Top Deals promotion is live now with discounts on several wearables, in addition to laptops, smart vacuums, storage and more.

Check out the deals below:

Samsung 58-inch 4K UHD HDR LED Tizen Smart TV (UN58TU7000FXZC) – Titan Grey: $629.99 (save $70)

ASUS ROG Strix Flare Backlit Mechanical Cherry MX Red Gaming Keyboard: $99.99 (save $70)

Acer Aspire TC Desktop PC (Intel Core-i5 12400/256GB SSD/8GB RAM): $599.99 (save $200)

HP DeskJet 3755 Wireless All-In-One Inkjet Printer – Seagrass: $94.99 (save $30)

Acer 31.5-inch FHD 165Hz 1ms GTG Curved VA LED FreeSync Gaming Monitor (ED320QR Sbiipx): $269.99 (save $130)

Dell Inspiron 3511 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Black (Intel Core i5-1135G7/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $599.99 (save $100)

Lenovo IdeaPad 3i 15.6-inch Touchscreen Laptop – Grey (Intel Core i3-1115G4/256GB SSD/8GB RAM/Windows 11 S): $499.99 (save $150)

JBL Charge 5 Waterproof Bluetooth Wireless Speaker – Blue: $199.99 (save $40)

Garmin fenix 6 Pro Solar 47mm GPS Watch with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Slate Grey: $549.99 (save $400)

Garmin vivosmart 4 Fitness Tracker with Heart Rate Monitor – Large – Midnight Black: $99.95 (save $60)

Fitbit Luxe Fitness Tracker with 24/7 Heart Rate & Sleep – Black: $129.99 (save $40)

Fitbit Sense 2 Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Lunar White: $319.99 (save $80)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 (GPS) 40mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Pink Gold: $289.99 (save $60)

Samsung Galaxy Watch5 Pro (GPS) 45mm Smartwatch with Heart Rate Monitor – Grey: $499.99 (save $10)

iRobot Roomba j7+ Wi-Fi Connected Self-Empty Robot Vacuum (j7550): $799.99 (save $200)

iRobot Roomba i3 EVO Wi-Fi Connected Robot Vacuum – Woven Neutral (3150): $349.99 (save $100)

Ecovacs Deebot T10 Plus Robot Vacuum & Mop – White: $799.99 (save $450)

ASUS Wireless AX5700 Dual-Band Wi-Fi 6 Gaming Router (RT-AX86U): $269.99 (save $30)

Samsung HW-B650 430-Watt 3.1 Channel Sound Bar with Wireless Subwoofer: $349.99 (save $50)

Amazon Fire TV Stick 4K Max Media Streamer with Alexa Voice Remote: $54.99 (save $10)

Samsung T7 Shield 2TB USB 3.2 External Solid State Drive (MU-PE2T0S/AM) – Black: $199.99 (save $90)

WD easystore 18TB USB 3.0 Desktop External Hard Drive (WDBAMA0180HBK-NESE) – Black: $419.99 (save $110)

Logitech MK550 Wireless Wave Laser Keyboard & Mouse Combo: $79.99 (save $20)

Amazon Echo Dot Kids (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Alexa – Fire Dragon: $54.99 (save $25)

Amazon Echo Dot (5th Gen) Smart Speaker with Clock & Alexa – Cloud Blue: $54.99 (save $25)

Amazon Echo Show 8 (2nd Gen) Smart Display with Alexa – Glacier White: $134.99 (save $35)

Belkin 15W MagSafe Wireless Charger with Stand: $29.99 (save $60)

Top Deals for the week end on Thursday, May 11th. Check out all the Top Deals for the week here.

