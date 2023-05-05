Apple CEO Tim Cook breaks his silence on the rise of AI chatbots

Artificial intelligence chatbots are everywhere these days, from OpenAI’s ChatGPT to Snapchat’s newly integrated ‘My AI’ and even Google’s controversial interactive agent Bard.

Now, Apple CEO Tim Cook has shared his thoughts about the ongoing trend.

Speaking on Apple’s quarterly earnings call, Cook described the potential of artificial intelligence as “very interesting” before noting that there are several issues that need to be sorted out first. He went on to say that it is “very important to be deliberate and thoughtful” with how the technology is used and integrated.

The CEO added that Apple has already used artificial intelligence and machine learning across several of its products and services, including the Apple Watches ECG app, Crash Detection and Fall Detection. It’s not likely that the company will end there either, with Cook saying that AI will be added to products more and more on a “very thoughtful basis.”

Apple may be looking at ways to incorporate AI through features that are already staples of the company, with The New York Times reporting in March 2023 that voice assistants like Siri are losing out to new AI chatbots in terms of functionality.

Perhaps the tech giant will look to bring AI in for its proposed language model improvements slated to release in an iOS version sometime in 2024, as reported by The Information.

Image credit: Shutterstock

Via: MacRumors