TikTok’s Creativity Program Beta is rolling out to more US users

TikTok is widening the availability of its Creativity Program, a new creator fund it first announced back in February.

“Beginning May 3, 2023, US creators with at least 10K followers and 100K authentic video views in the last 30 days are eligible to join the Creativity Program Beta,” the company says in a recent blog post.

Curiously, the program also requires participants to upload videos longer than one minute in length. This is an interesting development, considering the social network’s historical emphasis on short-form content.

TikTok is still offering its legacy creator fund, though it’s unclear how much longer it will be supported for. The company says existing members of the original program can switch over to the new one, but won’t be able to revert back.

In other news, the popular social media app continues to be mired in controversy. A growing list of Canadian cities have banned the app from the work devices of government employees, citing cyber security risks.

Source: TikTok Via The Verge