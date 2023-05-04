Nothing starts hyping up the upcoming Phone (2)

Nothing’s upcoming device, the Nothing Phone (2), is slated to come out in the summer of 2023. The Nothing Phone (2) is likely to be a flagship device, unlike its predecessor, which is mid-range at best.

The Phone (1) was also only available in certain European countries and the Indian market. The Phone (2), on the other hand, is expected to be a more global device. We know the Nothing Phone (2) will launch in the U.S. later this year. In an interview with Inverse, CEO Carl Pei said the device will arrive later this year and that the company is “developing a smartphone that’s more premium than the Nothing Phone (1).” If the device is coming to the United States, we can expect it to likely be available in Canada as well.

Further, while the Nothing Phone (1) featured a mid-range Snapdragon 778G+ chipset, the upcoming device is expected to sport a flagship Qualcomm chipset, as shared by the company at the MWC event in Barcelona, Spain. It was later revealed that the handset would sport a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset.

Now that the eventual launch of the device isn’t too far in the future, Nothing has started creating hype for the upcoming flagship. It tweeted a three-second snippet of the Phone (2), saying that it is coming in the summer of 2023. It also shared a link where those interested can sign-up for updates.

The image on the website shows that the device has some sort of red light strip that continuously blinks, alongside a switch that looks awfully similar to the iPhone’s Ring/Silent slider. It is unclear what the light indicates.

Considering that Nothing’s tweet starts with the word “Premium,” and the chip upgrade, expect to pay a higher price for the device — higher than the Nothing Phone (1) for certain. At launch in July 2022, the Nothing Phone (1) cost £399 (roughly $656.12 CAD).

Image credit: Nothing

Source: @nothing