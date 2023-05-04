Bell to acquire FX Innovation

Telecom giant Bell is taking over FX Innovation in a bid to grow its cloud-managed professional services.

Montreal-based FX Innovation provides “expertise in end-to-end multi-cloud services, IT workflow automation solutions and cloud consulting services.”

Bell says these factors, combined with its fibre and 5G offerings, will create end-to-end solutions for customers, helping them grow their businesses.

“FX Innovation’s depth in cloud services will complement the strengths within Bell Business Market’s Advanced Products and Services team, and together, we will enable customers to accelerate their digital transformation through cloud adoption and management, backed by Canada’s best network,” John Watson, Bell’s group president of business markets, customer experience & AI, said.

Source: Bell