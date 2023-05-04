Bell announces CFO’s retirement alongside its Q1 2023 financial results

Bell’s long-time chief financial officer (CFO) will retire come September 1st.

Glen LeBlanc has served as CFO under the BCE banner for the last 18 years.

The announcement comes on the helm of Bell’s Q1 2023 financial results, which show its net income decreased by 15 percent this quarter to $788 million.

However, the company grew its mobile postpaid subscriber count by more than 43,000, a 26 percent increase compared to Q1 2022. It also added more than 70,000 mobile-connected devices, seeing a nearly 45 percent increase in the category.

Bell also reports growth in its fibre internet customer base, with nearly 48,000 new net additions, a 24 percent increase year-over-year.

More to come…