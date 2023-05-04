Apple Arcade launches 20 new games from Disney, Bandai Namco and more

Apple has launched 20 new games on its Apple Arcade game subscription service.
The new titles span a variety of genres, including racing, management sims, platformers and action roguelikes, and hail from such companies as Disney, Bandai Namco and Paramount.
See below for the full list:
- Chess Universe+ (Tilting Point)
- Cityscapes: Sim Builder (Magic Fuel Games)
- Disney Coloring World+ (SotryToys)
- Disney Getaway Blast+ (Gameloft)
- Disney SpellStruck (Artist Arcade)
- Farming Simulator 20+ (Giants Software)
- Getting Over It+ (Bennett Foddy)
- Hill Climb Racing+ (Fingersoft)
- Iron Marines+ (Ironhide Game Studio)
- Kingdom Two Crowns+ (Raw Fury)
- Limbo+ (Playdead)
- My Town Home — Family Games+ (My Town Games)
- Octodad: Dadliest Catch (Young Horses)
- PPKP+ (Shimada Toshihiro)
- Snake.io+ (Kooapps)
- Temple Run+ (Imangi Studios)
- Time Locker+ (Star Otsuka)
- TMNT Splintered Fate (Super Evil Megacorp)
- Very Little Nightmares+ (Bandai Namco)
- What The Car? (Triband)
We’ll have more on some of these games soon.
Apple Arcade costs $5.99/month and is also included in Apple One subscription bundles, which start at $18.95/month.
Image credit: Disney/Artist Arcade