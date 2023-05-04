A foldable OnePlus smartphone could launch soon

OnePlus is rumoured to be releasing its first foldable phone in August, according to a new leak from reliable source Max Jambor on Twitter.

OnePlus' foldable phone is launching in… August! pic.twitter.com/cg3oWe83sQ — Max Jambor (@MaxJmb) May 4, 2023

The company first teased its plan to enter the foldable market back in February during the OnePlus 11 reveal event. Rumours have suggested the foldable will arrive in the year’s second half.

The foldable market is beginning to heat up, with Google teasing its upcoming Pixel Fold, and Samsung working on a successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 4.

OnePlus recently launched its first foray into the world of tablets with its OnePlus Pad. Adding a foldable to its ever-expanding portfolio of devices seems like a logical next step for the company to make.

Image credit: @MaxJmb

Source: @MaxJmb Via: 9to5Google