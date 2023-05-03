Motorola foldable Razr 40 Ultra potential specs revealed in latest leak

We’ve seen both leaks and renders of Motorola’s upcoming phones, including the Razr 2023 series, the Razr 40 and the Razr 40 Ultra. With the company teasing the launch of the two new additions, a new leak has shown the potential internal specs of the Razr 40 Ultra.

The Razr 40 Ultra is reportedly set to house Qualcomm’s last-gen Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chip. Although not as beefy as this year’s Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, the chip is still powerful enough to run games and resource-intense apps efficiently. The phone will also have 512GB of storage and up to 12GB RAM, according to a report by XDA.

The company’s choice to not to use Qualcomm’s flagship chip on its new foldable may be in an effort to price the Razr Ultra more competitively in the U.S., with the European pricing rumoured to start at around €1,200 (about $1,804 CAD). It’s unclear what the cost will be in Canada if the phone makes its way to the country.

Motorola’s upcoming Razr Ultra also allegedly features a 3,640mAh battery with 33W fast charging support. Regarding cameras, the company reportedly plans to use the 12-megapixel Sony IMX563 as the phone’s primary shooter. The ultrawide camera is a 3-megapixel SK Hynix Hi 1336 sensor, with the selfie camera being a 32-megapixel OmniVision OV32B40 sensor.

Display-wise, Motorola recently confirmed that the display measures 3.5 inches, a flip phone record for the largest cover display. The internal display will reportedly sport an FHD+ 2640x 1080 pixel resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate. The outer display will reportedly feature a resolution of 1056 x 1066 pixels.

One variant of the Razr 40 Ultra is also set to feature dual-SIM, eSIM and possibly ultra-wideband support. The phone’s side power button may feature a fingerprint sensor.

In a recent interview with CNBC News, Lenovo CEO Yuanqing Yang said that the reception for the Razr has been “good,” and users can expect the next version of the foldable phone “very soon.”

There’s currently no word on when the upcoming 2023 Razr will release in Canada. The 2nd-gen Razr never made its way here, which means Lenovo could choose to do the same with the rumoured 2023 model.

Image credit: Motorola

Source: XDA Via: Android Police