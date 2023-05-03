Dashlane is exploring password-free logins with device authentication

Dashlane is overhauling its master password system with a device-based “Passwordless Login” solution in an effort to improve its protection of users’ password vaults.

In theory, this change erases the problem of users having to create a single password to guard all digital assets, which could cause security risks over a multitude of platforms if it becomes compromised.

The change follows Dashlane’s early support of passkeys, a cryptographic solution for password protection. Dashlane’s new system uses cryptographic keys that are similar to passkeys. Traditional passkeys are backed by companies such as Apple, Microsoft and Google, with the latter recently adding passkey protection on Google accounts.

Dashlane CPO Donald Hasson said in an interview with The Verge that “the only reason we didn’t do passkey for this is it just wasn’t quite ready.” The company is capable of storing passkeys via its browser extension, but the system is not ready to be put into practice fully yet.

CEO John Bennett mentioned in the same interview that Dashlane may add a passkey unlock option for users’ vaults in the future, but as for right now, the company will be open-sourcing aspects of the new Passwordless Login tech for the sake of users’ “security and privacy.”

The new Passwordless login will use the company’s app on mobile devices via a PIN that uses the device’s biometrics, such as fingerprint or Face ID, to authenticate and open up vaults.

Users who unfortunately lose their smartphones can recover their accounts using another authenticated device. A recovery key option is also available for users with access to only one device.

The new system is set to roll out to new Dashlane users in the coming months, according to the company’s press release. Existing customers will have to wait until later this year to access the changes.

Image credit: Dashlane

Source: Dashlane Via: The Verge