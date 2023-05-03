Bell and Air Canada work together to connect in-flight customers

Bell and Air Canada have entered a joint partnership to keep customers connected on the ground and in the skies.

The telecom giant will serve as the airline’s premier sponsor for in-flight Wi-Fi services.

Come May 15th, Aeroplan members will also be able to access free in-flight messaging across the world when travelling with Air Canada. Customers flying on planes equipped with Wi-Fi will be able to access several messaging apps, including Apple’s iMessage and Meta’s WhatsApp and Messenger.

“This multi-faceted partnership with Bell will allow Air Canada customers to keep in touch with friends, family, or colleagues wherever they travel,” Mark Nasr, president of Aeroplan, said.

The partnership will also make SIM cards available on select international flights so newcomers and visitors can connect to Bell’s wireless service before they de-board.

Image credit: Air Canada

Source: Bell