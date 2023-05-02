Find your player 2 with Xbox Game Pass’s new friend referral program

Gaming is more enjoyable when you can play with your friends and family. To enhance the gaming experience for Xbox Game Pass members, Microsoft has introduced a new friend referral program.

The new program allows Xbox Game Pass Ultimate and PC Game Pass members to offer a free 14-day trial of the PC Game Pass to up to five of their friends. It’s worth noting that these friends must be new to Game Pass to take advantage of this offer. The Game Pass Home screen now features a “Give PC Game Pass” button that members can click to share friend referral invitations. Alternatively, members can invite their friends via Xbox.com.

“The free trial comes with all the benefits of PC Game Pass, including new titles from Xbox Game Studios on day one, an EA Play membership, and you can check out the biggest PC and mobile games on PC from Riot Games,” wrote Microsoft. Further, by linking your Riot Games account and Xbox profile, you can unlock in-game rewards and bonuses for games like Valorant, League of Legends, Teamfight Tactics, and Legends of Runeterra.

By offering free trials of PC Game Pass, members can introduce their friends to a vast library of high-quality PC games and enjoy gaming together, albeit for a little while.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming. Find out what came to Xbox Game Pass in late April here.

Image credit: Microsoft

Source: Microsoft