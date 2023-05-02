What’s new on Xbox Game Pass on console, PC and mobile in early May 2023

Every month, Xbox brings new games to its Xbox Game Pass subscription service.

Typically, these come in waves, and now, Xbox has revealed what’s coming in the first half of May. Notably, Ravenlok, the new action-RPG from Toronto-based Cococucumber (Echo Generation) is one of this month’s new Game Pass titles.

See below for the full list:

Redfall (Cloud, PC, and Xbox Series X/S) — May 2nd

Ravenlok (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 4th

Weird West: Definitive Edition (Xbox Series X/S) — May 8th

Shadowrun Trilogy (PC) — May 9th

Fuga: Melodies of Steel 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC) — May 11th

Besiege (Cloud, Console, and PC) and Quantum Break (Console and PC) were also recently added to the catalogue.

Additionally, here’s what’s leaving Game Pass on May 15th:

Before We Leave (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Danganronpa 2: Goodbye Despair Anniversary Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hearts of Iron IV (PC)

Her Story (PC)

Umurangi Generation: Special Edition (Cloud, Console, and PC)

As always, Game Pass members get an exclusive 20 percent discount on any game in the catalogue, giving you the option to buy them to continue playing.

An Xbox Game Pass subscription costs $11.99/month for either Console or PC, while a $16.99/month Game Pass Ultimate membership includes Game Pass for both Console and PC, Xbox Live Gold, EA Play and Xbox Cloud Gaming.

Image credit: Cococucumber

Source: Xbox