Steve Jobs’ 1976 cheque for Apple consulting firm sells for over $16K at auction

Apple collectors, listen up.

A cheque for $175 USD (roughly $238 CAD) written by Steve Jobs in 1976, the same year Apple was founded, is currently up for auction and has already received bids of over $16,000 USD (roughly $21,792 CAD).

As shared by Gizmodo, the cheque went up for auction on April 17th through RR Auction, with the current bid at $16,500 USD (roughly $22,500 CAD). The cheque was written from the Apple Computer Company account to Crampton, Remke & Miller, Incorporated, a management consulting firm in Palo Alto, California, that had clients like Xerox, Atari and Memorex.

The address on the cheque, 770 Welch Road in Palo Alto, was a mail drop and answering service that the company used while operating out of Jobs’ garage.

RR Auction estimates the bid for the cheque to reach over $25,000 USD (roughly $34,000 CAD) by the end of the auction. “It’s a remarkable, flawless cheque from when Steve Jobs hired Apple’s first consulting firms — a central moment in the history of the most innovative and influential companies,” said Bobby Livingston, executive vice president at RR Auction, in a statement given to Gizmodo. The cheque is a testament to Jobs and his co-founders’ efforts to get the now-tech giant off the ground.

The sale of Apple memorabilia has been increasingly popular, with enthusiasts and collectors willing to pay high prices for items associated with the iconic company.

This is not the only Apple memorabilia that has gone up for auction recently. In 2022, someone spent over $200,000 on Steve Jobs’ old sandals, while earlier in March this year, a sealed first-generation iPhone sold for over $40,000.

Image credit: RR Auction

Source: RR Auction Via: Gizmodo