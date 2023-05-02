Reddit overhauls its sharing tools on iOS, Android

An update to the Reddit app for iOS and Android will bring with it a revamped sharing system, according to a blog post by the company. The changes will make it easier to quickly share Reddit posts and conversations directly to other social media platforms.

Reddit highlights a list of changes being made to its app:

An updated ‘shared link’ preview for text posts that redditors have shared via messaging services. The appearance of the shared post now includes a visual preview of the content, the subreddit name, and total upvotes and comments.

The ability to share content directly from Reddit to Instagram Stories without having to first screenshot or download content.

A new custom ‘share sheet’ featuring the redditor’s most used sharing channels which appears when the user click on the share icon under a post, making it easier to publish without having to leave Reddit.

A one-tap screenshot-sharing experience that allows users to share content without saving images to their device – meaning they can link back to the content rather than only sending a screenshot.

Also included with the update, publishers will gain access to a new set of tools that streamline how Reddit content is embedded directly into sites.

The update comes less than two months after Reddit announced a product overhaul focusing on several design improvements.

Source: Reddit